Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In Plunging Barely-There Green Dress, JLo Vibes

British actress Millie Bobby Brown is known for her roles in the Netflix series Stranger Things (Eleven), the Godzilla movies (Madison Russell), and the Enola Holmes movies (as the titular character) on Netflix.

When not acting or spending time with her fiance, American actor Jake Bongiovi (son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi), the 19-year-old is often modeling.

As seen above and below, Brown was named Glamour UK’s global Women of the Year. For the cover, Brown stuns in a stunning barely-there green dress with a plunging neckline that’s giving serious JLo Y2K vibes. (JLo famously stopped traffic at the 2000 Grammy Awards in a now iconic barely-there green silk chiffon dress by Versace.)

Glamour UK reports: “Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t care if you think she’s too young for world domination.”

Brown’s fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied: “this is giving early 2000s vibes.” Another chimed in: “I love that Millie Bobby Brown is wearing mostly y2k vintage clothes in this shoot- many of them from the year she was born 2003.”

Get ready to see more of Brown: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming sci-fi thriller The Electric State with Chris Pratt and Stanley Tucci.

In The Electric State, Brown stars as the protagonist, an orphaned teenager who “traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.” Teaser trailer above.