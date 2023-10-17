Martha Stewart Flaunts Bare Legs in Audrey Hepburn Costume, ‘Fabulous!’

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart hosted a breakfast during NYC Wine & Food Festival, which benefits the non-profit organization God’s Love We Deliver.

The morning event was held at Tiffany & Co.‘s Blue Box Cafe located at the famous jewelry store, so the 82-year-old hostess arrived in her finest Breakfast at Tiffany’s costume — the black dress and sunglasses combination that the late Hollywood star Aubrey Hepburn made iconic in the 1961 movie.

As seen above, Stewart flaunted her bare legs in a black dress (by Hermes) accessorized perfectly with an up-do, sunglasses, over-the-elbows gloves and big jewelry.

Stewart reports that it was “a really fun event and everyone had a great time.” She gave thanks to celebrity chef Daniel Boulud, chef in residence at Tiffany’s Blue Box cafe and hotelier Lee Schrager who runs the food festival.

While some fans complained about Stewart’s bare legs, others came to her defense. As one fan replied: “Can we plzzzz stop w the ‘stockings, hosiery, nylons’, bs, those went out w perms and padded shoulders. Martha is a queen!!”

As seen above, it’s not the first time Stewart has flaunted her lean legs.

Former Top Chef host and fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Padma Lashshmi told Stewart: "You look fabulous!!!"