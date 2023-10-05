Madelyn Cline Flaunts Curves in Sheer White Lace Dress

While actor/comedian Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) is in New York City getting ready to host the first episode of Saturday Night Live since the WGA strike ended, his reported new girlfriend, actress Madelyn Cline (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) has been sharing super glamorous photos from Paris.

Swipe the photo below to see the Netflix Outer Banks star flaunt her curves in a stunning, curve-hugging white lace dress by designer Rabanne.

Earlier in the week, Cline rocked an edgier, black leather dress with choker and laced gloves ensemble for the Givenchy show.

Get ready to see more of Cline and her ex/co-star Chase Stokes (who’s now dating country pop star Kelsea Ballerini): Season 4 of Outer Banks is expected to be released in early-mid 2024. Teaser trailer below.

Note: Davidson will host Saturday Night Live on NBC on Saturday, October 14. Bronx native rapper Ice Spice will be the musical guest. Bad Bunny (who’s currently in a relationship with supermodel Kendall Jenner) will be the host and musical guest of the following episode of SNL on October 21.