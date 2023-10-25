Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Stuns in Strapless Cutout Dress, “I’m Back!”

Actress Lori Loughlin is best known for her TV roles on Full House, the Netflix sequel Fuller House (Aunt Becky) and in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart (Abigail Stanton), among others.

With her former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure, Loughlin has been filming TV movies with the faith-based cable network Great American Family.

When not at work, Loughlin spends time with her own family including her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli (above and below), who is a social media influencer.

After a two-month hiatus on Instagram, Giannulli recently dropped the photos below, of her modeling a black strapless cutout dress. She is directing her 1.2 million followers to her YouTube channel (where she has close to 2 million subscribers) to get the “video of this makeup.”

Giannulli’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new pics. Princess Talita von Fürstenberg, granddaughter of famous fashion designer Diane von Füstenberg and Prince Egon von Fürstenberg, replied: “Gorgeous!”

As seen and heard in the YouTube video below, Giannulli says “I’m back” and “back in the groove” of posting on social media. She’s aiming to post weekly now.

Get ready to see more of Loughlin: she stars in the upcoming TV movie Blessings of Christmas. Loughlin plays the protagonist, a TV culinary star who, after filming her last episode, travels the world to eat at all 142 Michelin star restaurants. Blessings of Christmas is scheduled for a November 12, 2023 premiere on GAF.