Kirsten Dunst’s Son Hides Under Spider-Man Umbrella, “This Is What Instagram Is For”

Hollywood star Kirsten Dunst is known for her roles in several giant movies over the years including Interview with a Vampire, Little Women, Jumanji, The Virgin Suicides, Bring It On, Marie Antoinette, and most recently, The Power of the Dog, which earned her her first nomination for an Academy Award.

But she is perhaps most recognized by more people around the world for her role as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man trilogy (2002–2007) with Tobey Macguire as the titular superhero character. [From a box office perspective, the original Spider-Man (2002) is the most financially successful film of her career up to this date.]

At home, Dunst is known as wife (to her Power of the Dog co-star Jesse Plemons see below at Cannes) and mom to their two children — 5-year-old son Ennis and 2-year-old son James.

When Dunst shared the photo (taken by Plemons) below of James in a diaper, hiding under a Spider-Man umbrella, the Oscar nominee wrote: “Has no idea his mom was MJ.”

Dunst’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo (by husband Plemons) and the caption. Fellow former child star Elle Fanning (and Dunst’s co-star in The Beguiled) replied: “SO GOOD.” Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) replied: “Haha..Love this so much.” IndieWire exec TV editor Erin Strecker, hit it on the head when she replied: “This is what Instagram is for.”