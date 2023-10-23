Kim Cattrall Stuns in Skintight Mini Dress, Kim Kardashian Reacts

While iconic pop star Britney Spears is promoting her recently released memoir The Woman in Me, her only major film, Crossroads, returns to the big screen. In the 2002 movie, Spears plays Lucy Wagner, a young woman who meets her biological mother, Caroline, who gave her up for adoption. Caroline is portrayed by former Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall.

Crossroads director Tamra Davis recently told Vanity Fair that “Britney really wanted Kim Cattrall” for the role and described Cattrall’s performance as “brutal.”

As seen in the movie clip below, Caroline lets Lucy into her home but ultimately rejects her. Davis said Cattrall’s decision to take on the role was brave “because it’s kind of a dark thing. It wasn’t loving.”

Fun facts about Crossroads: Taryn Manning and Zoe Saldana co-star as Lucy’s best friends; Dan Aykroyd plays Lucy’s father; and Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away with Murder) wrote the script.

Get ready to see more of Cattrall: the 67-year-old actress is currently modeling for Kim Kardashian‘s clothing brand, SKIMS. When Cattrall shared the stunning photo below, of her flaunting her curves in a skintight miniskirt and heels, she captioned it: “I had a fabulous time styling myself for this campaign.”

Kardashian replied: “Iconic!! You look absolutely gorgeous. Thank you so, so much!”

Believe it or not, but Cattrall attended her first Paris Fashion Week this year. See glamorous photos above.