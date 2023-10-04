When not judging talent on American Idol with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, or promoting her Katy Perry shoe collection, mega pop star Katy Perry often models as seen below for Dolce & Gabbana.

To promote the Italian fashion design house’s new perfume, Devotion, Perry rocks a black floral bra with matching pencil skirt as she plays an American celebrity who’s just landed on a charming Italian island.

As the night goes on, Perry changes into a tiny corset mini dress (with the laces on the front and untied) and catches the eye (and heart) of a local Italian man.

Perry’s fans are going wild over the photos and video and the “hot Italian guy.” Note: That’s Italian-born actor/model Michele Morrone. He is best known for his role as mafia crime boss Massimo Torricelli in the 2020 erotic romantic drama 365 Days. Netflix trailer below.

Get ready to see more of Morrone: he finished filming the movie Subservience with Megan Fox (Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). He plays the protagonist, “a struggling father who purchases a domestic SIM (Fox) to help care for his house and family, unaware she will gain awareness and turn deadly.”

As seen above, when not acting, Morrone is often performing on stage as a singer.