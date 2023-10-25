Juliette Lewis Flaunts Muscles in Lace Lingerie, “Lean Cheetah” Body

When not on a Hollywood movie or TV set, Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers) is often modeling.

With the stunning black-and-white photo below, of Lewis modeling a two-piece lace lingerie set and flaunting her muscular body, Lewis wrote: “My attachment to the musculatory is from my dad. He showed me “lightweight” female bodybuilder competitions when I was young. I got into admiring the sculpture like lean cheetah frames.”

Lewis gives photo credit to Amanda Demme, widow of filmmaker Ted Demme (Blow, Beautiful Girls, The Ref).

Lewis’s fans are going wild over the photograph. As one replied: “Gorgeous. Powerful. Embodied.”

Below is a video from the photo shoot, in which Lewis “physicalized” the seven deadly sins: Lust, Gluttony, Greed, Sloth, Wrath, Envy, and Pride. [Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Note: Lewis’s father is the late actor Geoffrey Lewis, who was known for his roles in movies with actor/director Clint Eastwood including Any Which Way You Can, Bronco Billy, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, High Plains Drifter, and Pink Cadillac. He died in 2015 at the age of 79.

Above is a photo of Lewis and her father. She writes: “That time I was nominated for a Golden Globe and took my dad as my date. This year I am nominated for an Emmy and I hope to take my mom.” Juliette’s mother is graphic designer/artist Glenis Batley.