Jordana Brewster Stuns in Cutout Dress, Husband Plays Guitar, “So Happy”

Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster is best known for her role as Mia in the Fast & Furious film franchise with Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron, among others.

In between movies, Brewster spends time with her family including her husband, Mason Morfit.

When the two attended a friend’s wedding, they showed up in style and with substance. Brewster stunned in a black halter dress with a double cutout and open-toe stiletto sandals. As one fan replied: “Gorgeous and so happy!”

Above: Brewster wears a pair of big red sunglasses by Brazilian eyewear design label LAPIMA, for “contrast” against with her all-black ensemble.

As seen above, Brewster’s husband looks sharp in a dark suit as he played a guitar and serenaded the bride and groom (with former American Idol contestant, singer/songwriter Sofia Schuster) during their first dance as a married couple.

Sofia is the daughter of the bride, Kerry Murray. Swipe photos above to hear Sofia and Mason’s acoustic version of The Smashing Pumpkins song ‘Today.’