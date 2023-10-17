Jessica Simpson Mistaken for Britney Spears at the Mall, “Chill!”

Jessica Simpson was a singer before she married 98 Degrees boy band member Nick Lachey and starred in the MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica (2003–2005). Simpson, 43, has a lot in common with Britney Spears, 41. Both are blonde, from the South, are 1990s sex symbols, have married, divorced, become mothers and written memoirs.

While Spears is currently revealing bits from her soon to be released memoir The Woman in Me (including a claim that she had become pregnant while dating Justin Timberlake), Simpson is sharing photos of her with her family. (Simpson is married to former NFL quarterback Eric Johnson, father of her three children).

When Simpson shared the photo below, of her making a look of shock with her daughter Maxwell, she captioned it: “The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears 😜”

While some of Simpson’s critics are accusing her of being mean spirited, others say the post was just “fun” and Simpson has “zero shade for Britney.” Another chimed in: “Lots of sensitive comments going on. Chill! If you were a celebrity you wouldn’t want someone thinking you someone else. You would want them to know who you are in all honesty. No shade thrown here, relax.”

Spears sees the resemblance. In December, when Spears shared the photo of herself below, she captioned it: “Why do I look EXACTLY like Jessica Simpson ??? Also my face looks so pale 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 !!!”

Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, will be released on October 24.