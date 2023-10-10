Jason Aldean’s Wife Flaunts ‘Carrie Underwood Legs’ in Tiny Mini Dress

Country music star Jason Aldean performed this weekend in Arizona and New Mexico. His wife, Brittany Aldean, showed up in a sunset-print micro mini dress and bright pink cowboy boots. Fans of the Aldeans are going wild over Brittany’s stunning ensemble and fit physique.

As one fan replied with a fire emoji: “Look at those Carrie Underwood legs!!” Others are chiming in with compliments including: “I thought the same thing looking at her legs. She’s gorgeous!”

Country music pop star Carrie Underwood (who won Season 4 of American Idol in 2005) is known for her muscular legs, which she often flaunts while performing on stage, as seen below.

Note: Brittany Aldean was a contestant on Season 11 of American Idol. She auditioned in front of Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson with the Joss Stone song “Spoiled,” but was eliminated before getting to sing in the live audience rounds.

With the family photos above, of Jason wearing a Cheap Trick concert t-shirt and jeans, and 4-year-old daughter Navy Rome Aldean, in a leopard-print dress and sneakers, Brittany wrote with a laughing/crying emojis: “We never look like we are going to the same place.”