Ivanka Trump Stuns in Sexy Crop Top at Kardashian Party

Ivanka Trump, 41, daughter of former President Donald Trump who worked in the White House during his administration, wore a stunning white crop top and matching thigh-high slit skirt to a birthday party for fellow reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned 43.

Among the other celebrities attending the party in Los Angeles were Kardashian family members including sisters Khloe (above in white mini dress), Kylie and Kendall Jenner (see below; Kylie in all-black; Kendall in animal-print dress), and fashion models including Kimora Lee Simmons, Hailey Bieber, and Natalie Halcro, among others.

Halcro (who starred on the reality series WAGS, which featured Wives and Girlfriends of sports stars) replied to Trump’s selfie in that crop top two-piece suit: “So pretty.”

Note: Ivanka Trump is currently fighting a subpoena to testify in her father’s ongoing civil fraud trial in New York, arguing that New York State Attorney General Letitia James‘s subpoena is “overly broad.”