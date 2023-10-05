Hilarie Burton Flaunts Legs in Sheer Dress with ‘One Tree Hill’ Stars

After nine seasons, the teen drama TV series One Tree Hill ended in 2012. More than ten years later, three of the female stars — Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis), Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott) and Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer) — remain best friends and find themselves (again) as co-workers. The three actresses co-host the podcast Drama Queens.

During the SAG-AFTRA strike, Bush shared the stunning photo below of the Drama Queens hosts. (That’s Burton flaunting her long lean legs in a sheer double-breasted trench coat dress and stilettos.

Bush captioned the fun photo: “Not gonna mention the job that’s turning 20 today while our union is on strike. So instead I’ll celebrate 20 years of female friendships being the ultimate love stories and the reclamation of our good, bad, ugly, and beautiful through Drama Queens.”

Meanwhile, Burton is celebrating the release of her new book, Grimoire Girl: A Memoir of Magic and Mischief, and her wedding anniversary with The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan — see combination celebration photos below.

Get ready to see more of Bush: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Junction, which “addresses the modern day opioid crisis in America, and asks how did this happen, from three different points of view” — the CEO of a pharmaceutical company (Griffin Dunne), a doctor (Michaela Conlin), and a patient addicted to oxycontin (Bryan Greenberg, who also wrote the script and directed the film).

As seen in the trailer above, Bush plays the wife Greenberg’s character. Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist), Josh Peck (Drake & Josh), and Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) also star. Junction is scheduled for a January 24, 2024 release.