Heather Locklear Flaunts Shirtless Pic of Fiancé, “The Golden Bachelor’

Hollywood star Heather Locklear is known for her roles in popular TV series including Melrose Place, Dynasty, Spin City, and TJ Hooker among others. Off screen, Locklear is also known for her relationships — she was married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (1986-1993) and Bon Jovi lead guitarist Richie Sambora (1994-2007), father of her daughter, Ava, who just turned 26 — see birthday photos below.

The 62-year-old blonde actress is currently engaged to longtime boyfriend, Chris Heisser, who Locklear dated in high school. She told People magazine that she’s happy with Heisser whether they get married or not. Locklear said: “[A wedding] is so not important. We’re together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that’s all that matters.”

When Locklear shared the shirtless photo of Heisser in bed and with her dog, below, she wished him a happy birthday. Locklear’s fans are going wild over the photo and claim Heisser “looks just like The Golden Bachelor.”

The star of the ABC dating competition The Golden Bachelor — a new spinoff of The Bachelor — is Gerry Turner (as seen above with dog), “a charming 72-year-old patriarch from Indiana” who’s given a second chance at love. The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC.