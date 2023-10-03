Haley Lu Richardson Stuns in Sheer Crop Top, Red Ruffle Undies

Hollywood movie star Haley Lu Richardson is known for her teenage roles on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up and the ABC Family supernatural drama Ravenswood, among others.

Now 28, Richardson is taking on more serious dramatic roles in films including Unpregnant, After Yang, and in Mike White‘s hit HBO series The White Lotus (Season 2).

When not acting, Richardson is often modeling as seen below, crouching near a tree in a sheer crop top, red ruffle undies and knee-high boots. She was photographed by Daria Kobayashi Ritch, who shared the photo on Instagram.

While some of Richardson’s fans and famous friends are showering her with compliments including “Lovely aesthetic!” (Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, who dropped a red-heart-eyed emoji), others question the pose and are leaving lewd comments including “Hope you brought TP!”.

Although the diamonds she’s modeling are difficult to see in that crouching down pose (note circular earrings and necklace), the photo was taken for the Fall 2023 issue of Only Natural Diamonds. Richardson says of natural diamonds: “I really do feel like they mean something and affect me.” And added: “I feel that connection to them.”

Below is a video of Richardson playfully “twerking” while on another photo shoot for Only Natural Diamonds.

Get ready to see more of Richardson: she’s promoting her recently released Netflix film Love at First Sight — Richardson stars as the protagonist (an American in London) and executive produces. The romcom is based on the novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith. Trailer below.