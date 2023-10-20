Gwyneth Paltrow Flaunts Thong Under Sheer Bodysuit, “My Life Is Super Messy”

Oscar winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love) is featured on the cover of the new Bustle magazine.

As seen below, the 51-year-old blonde Hollywood star-turned-lifestyle-guru and Goop CEO is turning heads in a stunning sheer bodysuit and stilettos.

When Bustle asked her what the word ‘clean’ means to her, Paltrow said: “I think it means something different to everybody, and I think there’s ‘clean’ by a lot of different standards.”

Swipe photos below to see the thong Paltrow wears under the bodysuit.

She admitted: “My life is super messy, so the idea that you can strive for cleaning it all up feels refreshing in a way.”

Asked to elaborate on how her life is so messy, Paltrow replied: “My son and stepson are both seniors in high school, and sometimes I feel like the college process is a full-time job in and of itself. So I’m trying to keep the domestic stuff on track, and we have a lot going on at the company… So I’m just f— g up. I’ve burned three things in the oven this weekend,” she continues.