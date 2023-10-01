Gemma Chan Stuns in Sheer Halter Dress, Stilettos, “Gorgeous!”

Hollywood movie star Gemma Chan (Eternals, Don’t Worry Darling, Crazy Rich Asians, Captain Marvel) is turning heads in Macao in a sheer dress (by design label MITHRIDATE by Demon Zhang) and open-toe stilettos.

With the red carpet photos below, Chan writes: “Happy Mid-Autumn Festival 🌕 So grateful to be with my family in Macao for the first time in 30 years (!), It’s been an emotional few days.. we found the street where my dad was born (slide 7) and we lit incense for my Ah-Ma in the temple where she used to pray for my dad’s safe return when he was at sea.”

With the closeup photo above, Vogue Hong Kong wrote: “All eyes were on Gemma Chan at the opening of Andaz Macau, where she stunned in pearls from Mikimoto.”

Get ready to see more of Chan: she stars in the recently released action thriller The Creator with John David Washington (Ballers) and Allison Janney (I, Tanya, Mom, The West Wing). It’s set during a future war between humans and robots with artificial intelligence. Washington plays the protagonist, a former special forces agent who discovers the only way to end the war is by using an AI in the form of a young child. Trailer below.

Chan is set to appear next on the big screen in the upcoming crime drama The Actor with Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Gangs of London). Cole plays the protagonist, a New York actor who is beaten and left for dead in 1950s Ohio. He loses his memory and finds himself stranded in a mysterious small town where he struggles to get back home and reclaim what he’s lost.