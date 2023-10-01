Eva Longoria Flaunts Legs in Red Hot Mini Dress, “Like a Young French Girl’

Hollywood star Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Desperate Housewives) is in Paris for Fashion Week and supporting her best friend, former Spice Girls singer now fashion designer Victoria Beckham. As seen in the stunning red hot mini dress below, Longoria got a front row seat to the VB fashion show.

Longoria captioned the leggy photos: “So proud of you Victoria Beckham, as always you amaze us with your talent and passion!”

While in Paris, Longoria is turning heads in a variety of fashion-forward ensembles and hair styles as seen in the chartreuse dress (another by Victoria Beckham) and long bangs below.

Longoria’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos including Oscar winner Melanie Griffith (Working Girl) who replied: “BEAUTIFUL! Guapa.”

As seen above, Longoria flaunts more leg in a stunning one-shoulder dress with a hip-high slit.

When fellow actress Holly Robinson Peete saw the photos above of Longoria in a white double-breasted suit, she replied: “tu ressembles à une jeune française” (translated: “you look like a young french girl”).