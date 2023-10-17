Elizabeth Debicki Wears Iconic “Sexy” Princess Diana Dress For ‘The Crown’ Finale

Netflix just released new images to promote its highly-anticipated final (sixth!) season of the historical drama series The Crown.

Actress Elizabeth Debicki (The Great Gatsby, Guardians of the Galaxy, Tenet) reprises her role as Diana, the Princess of Wales with Dominic West (The Affair, The Wire) as Prince Charles, and Imelda Staunton (Shakespeare in Love, Vera Drake, Harry Potter) as Queen Elizabeth II.

InStyle magazine described that iconic red belted dress by Catherine Walker (her favorite fashion designer), as seen above and below: “Despite being sleek, simple, and modest, this tailored red dress was sexy, too.”

As one fan replied, Debicki looks “frighteningly similar” to Lady Di. Another chimed in “It took me a bit to realize it’s not the real one in the pictures.”

Note: The real Lady Diana wore the red belted dress in July 1997, when she visited the North Ryde Memorial Hospital in Sydney, Australia. It was her last official day appearance.

The new photos also include a first look at the actors portraying Prince William (Ed McVey) and Prince Harry (Rufus Kampas). Meg Bellamy portrays future Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton.

According to Debicki, filming Season 6 of The Crown felt like “coming home.” (There was a four-month break between the filming of Seasons 5 and 6.) Debicki explained: “I was really looking forward to Season 6, because there was a chunk of the story where I was not going to be as alone. For me, in terms of an overarching journey, one of the things that felt so important –– because we know where the story is going –– is to make sure that there was real joy and happiness and lightness and genuine fun on the screen.”

The final chapter of The Crown begins Thursday, November 16. Watch the teaser trailer above. Note: Part 2 of the final chapter will begin on December 14.