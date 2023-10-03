Did Shakira Just Confirm Lewis Hamilton Split With New “Stud” Photo?

Colombian-born megastar Shakira is promoting her new single ‘El Jefe’ (translated ‘The Boss’) with the Mexican band from San Bernadino, California, Fuerza Regida.

As seen below in the official music video, the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer flaunts her famous curves in a variety of cowgirl ensembles including a red hot leather suit and matching Stetson while riding a horse.

Shakira took the photo op one step further when she shared a still from the video and captioned it: “Who needs a fancy sportscar when you have this guy?”

Shakira’s fans are going wild over the caption which is presumed to be a reference to Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who Shakira reportedly dated this summer. When they were first spotted together by the paparazzi in July, People magazine described their new relationship as “fun and flirty.”

More recently, a handful of European tabloids have been reporting that the power couple have split, although nothing has been announced officially by either party.

As one supportive fan replied to Shakira’s new “stud” photo: “Changed F1 for a stud! Great choice!” Another chimed in: “1 horsepower more than enough ❤️.”