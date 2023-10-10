Christina Aguilera Stuns in Tiny Sheer Bustier Bodysuit, “Seductive”

On the heels of releasing her new perfume Xtina, mega pop star Christina Aguilera is announcing her new upcoming show in Las Vegas with photos of her striking a seductive pose in a sheer bustier bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

I’m sharing a piece of myself with my new fragrance, “Xtina”. This scent was inspired by the idea of personal transformation, and is designed to leave you feeling empowered and free 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6c5oSVFCiO — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 4, 2023

She captioned the photo below: “I’m bringing an intimate, seductive and sophisticated new show to Las Vegas. Voltaire Las Vegas will allow me to be up-close-and-personal with YOU for a truly modern twist on the performance experience, TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY!”

As Xtina said with the new pics: “I’m just getting started.”

Immerse yourself in the fusion of art and music 💎 I’m bringing an intimate, seductive and sophisticated new show to Las Vegas. Voltaire Las Vegas will allow me to be up-close-and-personal with YOU for a truly modern twist on the performance experience, TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/vRNKsPy0Hp — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 10, 2023

Aguilera’s fans are going wild over the news. As one fan replied: “So blessed to have another opportunity to see you. Vegas is home, and you better believe I’m going to support my queen the best possible way!!”

Note: The new series of shows will take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit (translated “beauty of the night”) at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas starting New Year’s Eve weekend.