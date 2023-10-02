Brie Larson Stuns in Sheer Nightgown, Fans Zoom In

When not on a Hollywood movie set, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson (Room) is often modeling. When the Marvel Cinematic Universe star (Captain Marvel) dropped the stunning sun-soaked photos below, of her posing in a sheer nightgown, she captioned the series: “up with the sun.”

Larson’s fans are going wild over the new images. When one fan admitted to “zooming in” and apologized, other fans chimed in that they had too. “You’re not the only one zoomed in. Lol,” replied another.

As seen below, it’s not the first time Larson has modeled a nightgown.

Get ready to see more of Larson: Apple TV is about to release her new series, Lessons in Chemistry, based on the novel of the same title. Larson plays the protagonist Elizabeth Zott who, in the early 1960s, dreams of becoming a famous chemist but when she finds herself pregnant, alone, she’s fired from her lab. Lessons in Chemistry, see trailer below, will be available on Friday, October 13.

Also, Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers in the highly anticipated The Marvels with Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), among others. In the sequel, Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan (Iman Yellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and they are forced to work together to save the universe. The Marvels will be in theaters on November 10.