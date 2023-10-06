Brie Larson Flaunts Sideboob in Tiny Bra, “Dreamboat”

When not playing a superhero on the big screen Marvel Cinematic Universe star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel a.k.a. Carol Danvers) is often turning heads on a red carpet. The Oscar-winner (Room) is in the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week.

With the photos below, Larson unbuttons her Chanel suit to flaunt a little “side-boob” in a tiny silver bra which matches her skirt. The California native captioned the photo series: “Merci dreamboat Chanel and Virginie Viard (creative director for Chanel) for another inspiring and deeply beautiful show. It’s always the best to be with you.”

As seen below, Larson kept the jacket mostly buttoned making her red carpet appearance while modeling from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Get ready to see more of Larson: Her new AppleTV series Lessons in Chemistry will be available on Friday, October 13.

As seen in the trailer above, Larson plays the protagonist, Elizabeth Lott, an aspiring chemist in the 1950s who becomes the star of a TV cooking show which attracts a wide audience of “overlooked housewives” and male admirers. Lessons in Chemistry is based on the novel of the same title. Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder), and Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant) co-star.