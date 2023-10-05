‘Aquaman’ Star Indya Moore Stuns in Skintight Bodysuit, Sleek Cornrows

While DC Comics fans get geared up to watch the upcoming movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom starring Jason Momoa as the titular superhero character, actress Indya Moore (who plays Karshon, a.k.a. Shark, in the sequel) is turning heads on the red carpet.

As seen below at Paris Fashion Week, Moore rocked a skintight bodysuit with a deep scoop neckline for the Spring 2024 Balenciaga show. Moore wrote that “the culture of the collection as blended, dynamic and yet, so consistent, a combination that is magical to me. Every model announced and pronounced Balenciaga in a way that seemed personal and very on brand.”

Celebrity hairstylist Lindsay R of Los Angeles shared the closeup photos below and reported that Moore “wanted simple sleek straight back cornrows which I feel totally matched the vibe of the show.”

Before making her MCU debut, Moore starred in movies including Pose and Queen & Slim. She made her big screen debut in the 2017 fantasy musical film Saturday Church, which was written and directed by Damon Cardasis.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in theaters in the U.S. on December 20, 2023. Trailer above.