Anne Hathaway Stuns in Strapless Pink Dress with Sky-High Slit, ‘Addicted to Romance’

For the premiere of her new film, She Came to Me, Hollywood star Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada, Les Misérables, Rachel Getting Married, The Princess Diaries) turned heads in a bubble gum pink strapless gown with a thigh-high slit.

As seen below on the red carpet, Hathaway flashed her brilliant smile with the screenwriter of the film Rebecca Miller and her co-stars including Peter Dinklage (The Station Agent) and Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny), among others.

In the romantic comedy She Came to Me Hathaway plays a New York City psychiatrist who’s obsessed with cleaning and is married to opera composer (Dinklage) who has a fling with a tugboat captain (Tomei) who is “addicted to romance.”

Bonus: She Came to Me features an original song by rock legend Bruce Springsteen, ‘Addicted to Romance.’ Watch trailer below.