Ana de Armas Flaunts Abs in Silky Bra, “Stunning!”

Hollywood movie stars are at Paris Fashion Week to help promote the new collections of the most famous fashion designers in the world. Oscar winner Brie Larson (Room, Captain Marvel) turned heads in a tiny silver bra and a matching skirt at the Chanel show, see below.

Oscar nominee Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out) is rocking a similar peek-a-boo albeit skin-colored bra look at the Louis Vuitton show. It’s no coincidence: both A-list celebrities work with American wardrobe stylist Samantha McMillen.

The big difference is that de Armas kept her top unbuttoned on the red carpet — swipe photos below. McMillen said of the moment: “Paris was HOT and COOL at the same time.”

As more than one fan replied: “Stunning!”

Get ready to see more of Larson and de Armas. Larson’s new AppleTV series Lessons in Chemistry will be released on Friday, October 13.

And de Armas will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina (see above with Keanu Reeves). She stars as the ballerina-assassin Rooney who hunts down the murderers of her family. Ballerina is scheduled for a June 7, 2024 release.