Who Is Drummer in Monday Night Football Anthem With Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg?

ESPN is debuting its new Monday Night Football anthem tonight featuring a cover of the Phil Collins song “In The Air Tonight” by country music star Chris Stapleton, rapper Snoop Dog, and drummer Cindy Blackman Santana.

In the original song, Collins sings and plays drums. In this new NFL anthem, Blackman Santana rocks a silver suit and the sticks.

Before starting her own band, the Cindy Blackman Santana Band, Cindy provided the “grooves” for rock star Lenny Kravitz as his touring drummer for 18 years.

Check out Blackman in Kravitz’s music video, ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way,’ below.

Note: Blackman, 63, who is also the touring drummer for the band Santana (‘Black Magic Woman’), is married to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer guitarist Carlos Santana, 76. They got married in 2010 in Maui.

Blackman Santana writes of her new Monday Night Football collaboration with Stapleton and Snoop: “I’m so very excited and honored to be a part of this incredibly iconic event, song, and video with Chris and Snoop. This was a blast! MNF, ESPN… here we come!”