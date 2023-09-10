Trump’s Daughter-in-Law Flexes in Sports Bra, Blasts Kanye West

TV producer Lara Trump, 40-year-old wife of Eric Trump (third child of former President Donald Trump), placed third in her age group (40-44) at the Tampa General Hospital Loggerhead Triathlon. Wearing a pink and black Betty Design sports bra and shorts set, Trump completed the race — a three mile run, 3/8-mile swim, 13 mile bike ride) in 1:19.

Betty Design’s tagline is “Badass is Beautiful.”

At the finish line, Trump was congratulated by her husband and their two young children. When she shared the video below, she opted to use the song ‘Stronger’ by Kanye West, an outspoken supporter of her father-in-law Donald Trump.

Nice little morning at the Loggerhead Triathlon and nice little cheering team too! ☺️🏊‍♀️🚴‍♀️🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fp2Fq3YabG — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) September 9, 2023

[Note: Trevian C. Kutti, a former publicist of Kanye West, is one of the 18 people indicted with Trump in the 2022 Georgia election case.]

Down to business 🙃😜 pic.twitter.com/isML2oi1mi — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) August 8, 2023

When Greg Norman, Jr., son of golfer Greg Norman — CEO of the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf — saw the video of Lara, he replied: “Rockstar mom!”

When not running, biking or swimming, Trump is hosting her talk show, The Right Side.

Note: After nine months of working as an on-air contributor on Fox News, Lara Trump left the network in March 2022 after her father-in-law announced he was running for president again. Fox News has a longstanding rule banning contributors from being associated with active political campaigns.