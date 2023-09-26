Tom Selleck’s Daughter Stuns in Cheeky Swimsuit Photos, “Legs for Days”

Hollywood star Tom Selleck (Three Men and a Baby, In & Out, Magnum, PI) plays the Reagan family patriarch and NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on the long-running CBS crime drama Blue Bloods.

In real life, the 78-year-old actor is father of two children including his daughter, equestrian/model Hannah Selleck. (Hannah’s mother is Selleck’s wife of 36 years, Jillie Mack.)

When the 32-year-old International Show Jumper dropped the photos above and below, of her modeling a cut-out swimsuit on the beach, Hannah’s fans went wild with praise.

As one fan replied to the cheeky rearview photos above: “Legs for days and days!”

Get ready to see more of Tom Selleck: he’s scheduled to work on the next (the tenth!) installment of the Jesse Stone TV movie franchise.

Selleck plays Paradise Police Chief Jesse Stone whose small town life is turned upside down when he’s suddenly “swept up in the exigencies of making sense of an unexplained death – was it a suicide or, as Jesse suspects, a murder?”

The last time Selleck played Stone was in the 2015 movie Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise which aired on Hallmark Channel. Gloria Reuben (ER, Mr. Robot, Lincoln) co-starred.

Note: Season 14 of Blue Bloods was supposed to return during its usual Fall time slot (Fridays at 10 pm), but due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it will not return until 2024.