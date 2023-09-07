Sophia Bush Stuns in Plunging Mini Skirt at Beyoncé Concert

Hollywood star Sophia Bush (Good Sam, One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D.) is back in the U.S. after making her stage debut in the famous West End of London.

Since her return to Los Angeles, Bush — who recently filed for divorce from her husband of one year, Grant Hughes — has been spending time with friends.

As seen in the fun photos below, taken at the Beyoncé concert, Bush turned heads in a silver mini dress with a plunging neckline. Be sure to swipe. Her famous friends are chiming in with compliments including her former One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton who replied: “You are STUNNING!” and Mission: Impossible star Michelle Monaghan who wrote: “This crew!” with fire emojis.

Die-hard Bush fans recognize the dress.

As one reports: “our girl really took her wedding reception dress and repurposed it for the queen bey concert during her divorce and looked LIKE THAT. Sophia, you continue to be absolute goals.”

At her disco wedding after party, Hughes changed into a Cristina Ottaviano minidress that looks like a wearable disco ball. See photo below.

Get ready to see more of Bush: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie Freedom Hair. It’s about a young mother (Erica Tazel, Justified, Roots) who “decides to start a natural hair braiding business to achieve financial independence” and “must overcome unexpected obstacles imposed by a powerful cosmetology cartel and the state of Mississippi.”