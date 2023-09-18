Salma Hayek Stuns in Red Leather Dress, Stilettos — ‘Could You Be Any Hotter?’

Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek (Frida, Grown Ups, Wild Wild West) is striking a pose wherever she goes. As seen below in Paris for a dinner party to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Kering, Hayek rocked a red leather pencil dress with an asymmetric drape neckline by Alexander McQueen.

Note: Hayek’s husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, is the chairman and CEO of Kering, the French-based multinational corporation that owns Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Creed and Alexander McQueen, among other luxury brands.

Be sure to swipe (above) to see Hayek walk in that tight dress and open-toe stilettos.

As seen below, Hayek wore a different red dress to the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner with her husband, Pakistani education activist and 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, and former TV talk show and Hollywood producer Oprah Winfrey, among other celebrities.

Get ready to see more of Hayek: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming war drama Without Blood, which is co-written and directed by Oscar winner Angelina Jolie (Girl, Interrupted).