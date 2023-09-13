Salma Hayek Flaunts Curves in Plunging ‘Dynamite’ Red Dress, ‘Hot AF’

When Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek (Frida, Grown Ups, Wild Wild West) isn’t on a set or sunbathing in a bikini, she’s often turning heads on the red carpet.

During New York Fashion Week, Hayek co-chaired the Caring for Women dinner hosted by the Kering Foundation with Oprah Winfrey and supermodel Christy Turlington. Hayek wore a plunging red hot Gucci gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit to the special event. Hayek says she’s “supporting a cause very close to my heart.”

Hayek’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. One replied: “Dynamite!” Celebrity floral designer Eric Buterbaugh of Los Angeles replied: “Hot af!” with fire emojis.

Other celebrities in attendance at the Caring for Women event include Kim Kardashian (American Horror Story: Delicate), Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Eyes Wide Shut), and Zoe Kravitz (Little Big Lies, The Batman) among others.

Get ready to see more of Hayek: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming war drama Without Blood, directed (and co-written) by Oscar winner Angelina Jolie.