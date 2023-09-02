Salma Hayek, 57, Flaunts Curves in Tiny String Bikini, “Happy Birthday To Me”

Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek (Frida, Grown Ups, Wild Wild West) turned 57 today (September 2) and is celebrating virtually with her millions of followers on Instagram.

With the stunning red string bikini photos below, Hayek writes: “I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! 🎂My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!”

Hayek’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos and wishing the Oscar nominee the best on her birthday. Viola Davis replied: “Happiest of birthdays,” and Bella Thorne replied: “Goals! Happy Birthday!”

Former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr wrote: “Happy birthday angel,” and Sir Anthony Hopkins wrote his good wishes in Spanish: “Feliz Cumpleaños Salma. We love you ❤️.” Priyanka Chopra and Camilla Cabello also chimed in with “Happy Birthday!” wishes.

Get ready to see more of Hayek: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming war movie, Without Blood, based on the novel of the same title. It’s directed and co-written by Oscar winner Angelina Jolie (Gia, Girl, Interrupted, Maleficient).