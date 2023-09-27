Rita Ora Recreates Supermodel Paulina Porizkova’s 1989 ‘Vogue’ Look

Rita Ora is best known as a singer — she’s promoting her new album You & I which includes her hit song “Praising You.” When not on stage performing, Ora often models (she’s represented by the Kate Moss Agency).

With the stunning photo below, Ora rocks a short straight hairstyle with a side glance that might look familiar to those born before 1990 (the year Ora was born).

Ora captioned the photo series: “I had so much fun recreating Paulina Porizkova’s 1989 Vogue look. I love paying homage to the history of fashion with timeless luxury accessories.” Swipe to see Porizkova’s iconic Vogue look.

[Note: Rita Ora’s post is an ad for eBay and its Authenticity Guarantee.]

Ora’s famous friends are going wild over the photos. Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) replied: “Plus a pinky ring 😉 gorgeous.” Socialite and DJ Paris Hilton dropped a smiling with red heart eyes emoji.

In 1984, the Czechoslovakian-born Porizkova got her big break and became the first Central European woman (she was 18!) to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Now 58, Porizkova continues to grace the covers of magazines as seen below on Vanity Fair.

Supermodel of the ’60s Twiggy is also featured in the eBay campaign (see and swipe below). She reports: “I circled back and reshot my Bert Stern original Vogue shoot from 1967 with today’s Vogue team.”