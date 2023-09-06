Rita Ora Poses Topless, Drips in Diamonds

British singer/actress/model Rita Ora wore more than one provocative ensemble at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival, where she performed live at the annual amfAR gala.

As seen in the ads below, Ora posed in a sheer cape without a bra — essentially topless — while modeling a diamond snake-shaped necklace, rings and bracelets by Italian jewelry designer DAMIANI.

When Ora walked the red carpet at the film festival, she wore a nude-colored bodysuit under that sheer cape — see below.

As seen below, for her live performance of her new hit song ‘Praising You’, Ora wore a stunning white dress with a side cutout. And yes, the diamonds dripping from her hands are by DAMIANI.

Get ready to see more of Ora: she will appear next on the big screen as the Queen of Hearts in the upcoming Disney family movie Descendants: The Rise of Red, with Brandy Norwood as Cinderella!