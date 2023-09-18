Reese Witherspoon Poses in Hot Pink ‘Legally Blonde’ Coat, “What, Like It’s Hard?”

Hollywood movie star Reese Witherspoon won an Oscar for her portrayal of country music star June Carter in Walk the Line with Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash, but many fans associate her more with Elle Woods, the bubbly blonde who made it to Harvard Law School in the hit 2001 movie Legally Blonde.

When not acting or promoting her popular book club, Witherspoon is often modeling for her clothing line Draper James. As seen below, Witherspoon most recently struck a pose in a long hot pink coat which is inspired by her Legally Blonde character. It’s call the Woods Coat in Pink.

Draper James describes it as being “made from a cozy wool blend and finished with front darts and princess seaming on the back, it’s a perfect topper for everything from jeans to dresses.”

Witherspoon’s fans are going wild over the coat and its inspiration. As one Legally Blonde fan replied: “What, like it’s hard?” (that a line Elle says about getting into Harvard Law). Note: that blue dress Witherspoon is wearing under the pink coat is called the “Mindy Midi Dress in Twilight Floral.”