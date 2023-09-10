Rebecca Romijn Stuns in Bikini, “I 90’s Supermodeled the S— Out of It”

While the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, CBS is airing the first two episodes of the sci-fi series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (which made its debut on its sister streaming company Paramount+) on primetime TV.

Model/actress Rebecca Romijn plays Lieutenant Commander Una Chin-Riley, a.k.a. Number One, on the famous starship, the U.S.S. Enterprise.

When not playing Number One, or walking a red carpet (as seen below), Romijn often models.

With the photos below, of Romijn in a versatile colorful bikini coverup, she thanks comedian Luenell Campbell (“The Original Bad Girl of Comedy”) for the gift and admits: “I 90’s supermodeled the s— out of it.” Be sure to swipe!

Romijn’s fans are going wild over the photos and the caption. One replied: “Totally supermodeled it!” Another fan wrote: “I love that print! It reminds me of the JLo Versace dress.”

Below is a throwback pic of Romijn as a 90s supermodel.

As seen below, Campbell sent a cover-up to actress and TV host Sherrie Shepherd, too, who’s wearing it as a dress.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds makes its CBS debut on Friday, September 8 at 8 pm ET.