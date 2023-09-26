Poppy Delevingne Stuns in Sheer Bodysuit Dress, “Gorgeous!”

Model/actress/socialite Poppy Delevingne is turning heads in Paris in a cutout sequin bodysuit dress with a sheer black lace skirt. With the stunning photos and video below, Delevingne reports: “First night in Paris with my Bulgari family.”

Sure, it’s an ad for Bulgari jewelry — note the diamond serpent necklace — but all eyes are falling on that dress by fashion designer Nensi Dojaka.

That Nensi Dojaka cutout corset dress comes in a variety of styles as seen above on celebrities including Hollywood stars Sienna Miller (Foxcatcher, American Sniper) and Alison Brie (Mad Men, Community) and 6-foot-tall British model Jourdan Dunn.

Get ready to see more of Delevingne: it was announced this summer that she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie The Gun on Second Street. She plays Kacie, the widow of a Pittsburgh police officer who was accidentally shot by his partner (Noah Fearnley) during a domestic violence dispute on Second Street. Years after the tragic death, the paths of the ex-cop and widow cross again.