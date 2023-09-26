Pamela Anderson Stuns in Bullet Bustier, Fishnets and Stilettos

As an actress, Hollywood star Pamela Anderson is best known for her roles as C.J. Parker in the long-running beach series Baywatch and in movies including Barb Wire and Scary Movie 3, among others.

When not promoting her latest projects including her new book, Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry and Truth, and the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, a Love Story, the Canadian-born blonde bombshell often models, as seen below for Fashion Canada magazine.

Anderson flaunts her flat abs while modeling a white bullet bustier with an oversized cream colored jacket and skirt with a high-thigh slit, paired with black fishnets and Mary Jane stilettos. The photos are by celebrity fashion photographer Greg Swales.

When celeb stylist Leila Bani shared the photos below, she referred to Anderson, who is now 56, as a “beautiful force of nature.”

Get ready to hear more from Anderson: iHeart is launching a new pop culture podcast, In Retrospect, which revisits pop culture moments and icons from the ’80s and ’90s. Pamela Anderson and Robin Givens (Head of the Class) are two of the celebrity guests, among others.

As seen above, Anderson is also collaborating with the swimwear fashion label Frankies Bikinis.