Padma Lakshmi Flaunts Curves in Plunging Dress, “Should Be Illegal”

Model, TV star and New York Times bestselling author Padma Lakshmi (Love, Loss, and What We Ate: A Memoir) turned heads at the Christian Siriano show at New York Fashion Week.

As seen below, the former Top Chef judge wore a stunning strapless black gown with a plunging neckline designed by the Project Runway winner Siriano (Season 4).

Lakshmi’s fans are going wild over the look. More than one replied: “Gorgeous!” another chimed in: “it should be illegal it’s so good.”

As seen below, Lakshmi wasn’t the only celebrity celebrating Siriano’s new looks.

Punk pop princess Avril Lavigne, Lili Reinhart (Riverdale), Rosie Perez (White Men Can’t Jump), Janet Jackson, Laura Linney (Ozark), Laverne Cox, Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) Quinta Brunston (Abbott Elementary), and his ultimate muse, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), among others, came to support him, too.

Get ready to see more of Lakshmi: the Taste the Nation with Padma Pakshmi on hulu star just signed with CAA. She wrote: “Very excited to start this new chapter of my career with CAA!”