Padma Lakshmi Flaunts Curves in Low-Cut Cashmere Bra, “Gorgeous!”

It’s been a pivotal year for author, actress, model, and television host Padma Lakshmi. After 19 seasons of hosting Bravo’s Top Chef, she left the reality TV cooking competition; posed in tiny string bikinis for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and landed a spot on the Time 100: The Most Influential People of 2023 list.

Now she’s flaunting her curves in a variety of fashion-forward ensembles in the Fall 2023 issue of New Beauty magazine.

As seen below, Lakshmi flaunts her curves in a lowcut ribbed knit cashmere bra with a matching skirt and “Chesterfield” wool coat by famous New York fashion designer Michael Kors (formerly of Bravo’s other reality TV series Project Runway). The entire ensemble is from Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2024 runway.

More than one fan replied: “Gorgeous!”

With the New Beauty editors, Lakshmi, who’s now 53, spoke about womanhood, motherhood and the myths of aging. She says: “I think there are a lot of myths about aging—especially around women and aging—that no longer hold true.” ⁠

The Fall Issue of New Beauty will be on newsstands on Tuesday, October 3.

