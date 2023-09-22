Olivia Munn Flaunts Curves in Plunging Jumpsuit, ‘Date Night’

Hollywood movie star Olivia Munn (Iron Man 2, Magic Mike, The Newsroom, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart) struck a pose in a tight black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and gold buttons. With the photos below, of her flaunting her curves in front of an outdoor firepit, Munn captioned the series: “The other night.”

With the video below, Munn chose the Doja Cat song “Paint the Town Red,” and explained: “Went to a birthday party this weekend and turned it into date night…” Munn is in a relationship with stand-up comedian (and former Saturday Night Live writer) John Mulaney, father of their almost 2-year-old son, Malcolm. They live in Los Angeles.

Munn’s celebrity makeup artist Diane Buzzetta reports that Munn is rocking “Sultry, smoked eyes with a glossy, glitz lip.” Note: the jumpsuit is Balmain, the purse is Cult Gaia, and the shoes are Stuart Weitzman.

Get ready to see more of Mulaney: he and former SNL star Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart (be sure to swipe) are performing together on stage in October in the U.S. and in November in Canada.