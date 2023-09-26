Nina Dobrev Surfs in Hot Pink Bikini, Lewis Hamilton Reacts

When not acting, Hollywood star Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries, The Perks of Being a Wallflower) is often globetrotting with her partner, Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White. While in Big Sur, California, Dobrev caught some waves while surfing in a hot pink bikini — see impressive photos below.

Dobrev’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the surfing pics including Foruma 1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton who replied: “LFG Nina!!!!” with a flexed arm emoji. Dobrev replied to Hamilton’s encouraging words: “baby steps, I’m getting there. One wave at a time 😅.”

Get ready to see more of Dobrev: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming comedy Sick Girl. She plays the protagonist, Wren Pepper, who is upset that she and her friends have grown apart since high school (they have), and decides to tell her best friends a “simple little lie” (that she has cancer).

Bonus: Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs, Bridesmaids) co-stars as Wren’s mother; Dan Bakkedahl (Veep, Trumbo, Life in Pieces) plays her dad. Sick Girl, which was written and directed by Jennifer Cram, is scheduled for a October 14 release.