Nicole Kidman Walks Beach in Sheer White Shirt, ‘A Family Affair’

Hollywood movie star Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge!, Dead Calm, Eyes Wide Shut) hasn’t been able to promote her new Paramount+ international spy series Special Ops: Lioness with her co-star Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar) due to the SAG-AFTRA strike — but she is able to enjoy the last days of summer.

As seen below, the Oscar winner (The Hours) enjoyed a stroll along a beach under the bright sun. Wearing a sheer white puff sleeve blouse with rolled up jeans and a visor, Kidman walked through the water in bare feet.

Kidman’s fans are going wild over the new pics. One poetic fan, who addresses her as a “swan,” replied: “Swan, support us in foamy cold waters, gild you a bow and free your steps, keep special signs in your heart. A kiss Nicole.”

Get ready to see more of Kidman: she will appear next in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy A Family Affair with Joey King (The Act, Bullet Train) and Zac Efron (High School Musical). King plays the protagonist, a young woman who is shocked to discover that her mother (Kidman, who is 56) stirs up a romance with her 35-year-old boss (Efron). A Family Affair is scheduled for a November 17 release.