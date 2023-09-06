NFL QB Jared Goff Distracted by Bikini Model During Practice

NFL quarterback Jared Goff was photographed by an AP reporter at the Detroit Lions training facility kissing his fiancée, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Christen Harper (see below in bikini).

When the 30-year-old raven-haired beauty shared the photo series below, she captioned it: “Football is almost back baby!” with a Go Lions hashtag.

While Harper’s friends are showering her with compliments including “so cute!” and “cutest couple ever,” more than one Lions fan said of Goff (who’s seen kissing Harper and holding her hand during practice), “He needs to concentrate!”

Another chimed in with a laughing crying emoji and wrote: “That’s why he’s not focusing into the game. He’s always thinking of you.”

On a serious note: USA Today reports that the Lions are back this season “with confidence” under Goff, who was named to his third Pro Bowl after tossing 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.

Get ready to see more of Goff: he and the Detroit Lions face Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City on Thursday, September 7 at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.