Mira Sorvino Flaunts Curves in Sheer DWTS Dress, Lisa Kudrow Reacts

Hollywood movie star Mira Sorvino is best known for her roles in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite, for which she won the 1995 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and as Romy in the 1997 cult classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion with Lisa Kudrow (Michele).

The 55-year-old mother of four is now competing on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, where (as seen above and below) she’s flaunting her curves in a sheer corset dress. Her professional dance partner is popular DWTS mainstay Gleb Savchenko.

When Kudrow (Phoebe on Friends) saw the photos, she replied to Sorvino: “You have ALWAYS been brave Mira!” Below is photo of Sorvino and Kudrow wearing Post-it dresses for a Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion retrospective event.

Sorvino reports that Gleb has named them: “Team Miraball,” after the Mirror Ball Trophy which is presented to the winners at the end of the season.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 8 pm ET on ABC, and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu.