Michelle Pfeiffer Proves Her Dog Looks Like Rod Stewart

Hollywood movie star Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man, Scarface, The Fabulous Baker Boys) often shares personal photos from home. And what’s more personal than one’s dog?

When the three-time Oscar nominee shared the photo below of her dog, Dot, she asked her fans: “Which celebrity does your pet resemble today?” When Pfeiffer’s fans swipe to see the big celebrity reveal for Dot, they get a photo of Rock and Roll legend Rod Stewart.

Pfeiffer’s fans and famous friend are going wild over the comparison. One fan replied: “Perfect choice!” Another wrote: “Spot on!” Pfeiffer’s sister, actress Dedee Pfeiffer (David E. Kelly’s Big Sky) replied: “It’s true!” with laughing crying emojis.

Fun fact: When Pfeiffer first joined Instagram, TV host James Corden praised her for her posts. Watch clip above.

Get ready to see more of Michelle Pfeiffer: she will appear next in the upcoming movie Wild Four O’Clocks. She plays the protagonist, a woman who takes in two young brothers who are placed in her care (she’s their estranged grandmother). It’s written and directed by Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, The Mother, Bad Boys for Life).