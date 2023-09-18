Megyn Kelly Caught On Video Playing Basketball, “Keep Your Day Job”

When not hosting her daily podcast on Sirius XM, The Megyn Kelly Show, where she recently interviewed former President Donald Trump (see below), the former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly often spends time at home with her husband, fellow Sirius XM host and author Douglas Brunt, and their three children.

With the video below, of Kelly shooting a basketball in the backyard of her suburban home, Kelly writes: “It seems Douglas Brunt and our son Thatcher caught yours truly seeing what could happen if I actually picked up a ball. Not horrible!” Be sure the volume is on to hear Brunt and Thatcher cheering her on from inside the house.

More than one fan replied: “Don’t quit your day job” with laughing and crying emojis.

Note: After announcing the launch of her Megyn Kelly Show podcast in September 2020, Kelly and her family left their home in New York City and fled to a wealthy suburb. According to Kelly, “after years of resisting” leaving the city, she said it was time to pull her kids from “far-left” schools that she claims have now “gone off the deep end.”

Above: Brunt and Kelly at the 2023 U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, Queens, AKA the “wokest” event in sports, where the Tennis Center is named after famous equal rights and LGBTQ activist Billie Jean King, whom Barack Obama presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and where the main stadium court is named for Black activist icon and champion Arthur Ashe.

The Megyn Kelly Show is produced by her Devil May Care Media company in partnership with Red Seat Ventures, which is led by Christopher Balfe, former CEO of TheBlaze and president of Mercury Radio Arts, Glenn Beck’s production company.