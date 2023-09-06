Maren Morris Stuns in Tiny String Bikini, Body Chain, “So Hot”

When not in the studio or performing on stage, country pop star Maren Morris (‘My Church’) enjoys her downtime with her husband of five years, fellow singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd.

When Morris dropped the new photo series below — which features her in a tiny orange string bikini and gold body chain, she captioned it: “still summer if I can help it.” As one fan replied: “So hot.”

Swipe to see Morris eating at a restaurant, her pile of books to read (feminist icon bell hook’s All About Love is on the top of the heap), and cheering on professional tennis player Ons Jabeur at the U.S. Open in Flushing, Queens. (Alas, Jabeur lost to Zheng in the Round of 16 on Monday.)

While in London, Morris got to catch Novak Djokovich at Wimbledon, too. See below.

Get ready to see more of Morris: she’s the opening act for The 2023 Chicks World Tour in Canada (September 5-18). Elle King (X’s and O’s) is the opening act for The Chicks in Australia and New Zealand in October, where and when the world tour ends on October 30 in Christchurch.