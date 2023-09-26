Madelaine Petsch Flaunts Tiny String Bikini, Eats Donuts Before Slasher Film

With the series finale of Riverdale behind her, actress Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) is enjoying some time off.

As seen in the photo series below, the 29-year-old red-haired star is flaunting a tiny string bikini, and eating donuts and pasta, among other things.

Petsch captioned her Greece vacation photos below: “Still resetting.”

Get ready to see more of Petsch: she’s filming a slasher film triptych — the third, fourth and fifth sequels to the 2008 movie The Strangers, which starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman.

Petsch plays the protagonist, Maya, who drives across the country with her longtime boyfriend (Froy Gutierrez) as the pair begin a new life together in the Pacific Northwest. “Along the way, their car breaks down and they are forced to spend the night in an isolated Airbnb home. Through the night they are terrorized by three murderous masked strangers.”

Attendees of New York Comic Con will be treated to a “first look” at the trilogy on October 12.

The first installment of The Strangers is scheduled for a 2024 release.